DEET: In search of job? Hiring executives, associates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Randstad

Profile: Relationship Executive

Workplace: Railway Stations, Petrol Pumps, Stores & Malls

Qualification: Minimum PUC / 12th / ITI / Diploma pass upto Graduates

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13K – 16K in hand Incentives ESI PF

Experience: Both freshers & experienced can apply

Language: Telugu & Hindi

Vacancies: 100

Contact: 8328046751

Randstad

Profile: Team Leader

Qualification: Any Graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 25K – 30K per month Incentives ESIC PF

Experience: Minimum 3 years

Language: English & Hindi

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 8328046751

More Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: CSA – Picker

Qualification: 10th pass

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 1.5 – 2 LPA

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Vacancies: 200

Contact: 7286808111

More Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Delivery Boys

Qualification: 10th passed out

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 1.5 – 2 LPA

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Vacancies: 100

Contact: 7286808111

SPRS Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Tele Banking Executive

Industry: Car Showroom

Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur

Qualification: Any Graduation Degree

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu

Salary: CTC – 190000 LPA to 216000 LPA

Contact: 8317686942 | 8977900955

SPRS Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Showroom Sales Consultant

Industry: Car Showroom

Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur / Begumpet

Qualification: Any Graduation Degree

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu

Salary: CTC – 208000 LPA to 264000 LPA

Contact: 8317686942 | 8977900955

TATA Croma

Profile: Sales Associate

Qualification: Intermediate and Any Graduation Degree

Experience: 0 to 2 years of experience in retail

Vacancies: 30

Age limit: 18 – 30 years

Salary: 11000 – 15000 take home

Location: Hyderabad

Languages: Telugu, English , Hindi

Interview date: 15th June, 2023

Interview Venue: Croma, Khajaguda

Contact: 9381126723 | psuresh.kumar@croma.com

TATA Croma

Profile: Customer service Desk (Help desk)

Qualification: Intermediate and Any Graduation Degree

Experience: Minimum 0 to 2 years of experience in retail

Vacancies: 30

Age limit: 18 – 30 years

Salary: 11000 – 15000 take home

Location: Hyderabad

Languages: Telugu, English , Hindi

Interview date: 15th June, 2023

Interview Venue: Croma, Khajaguda

Contact: 9381126723 | psuresh.kumar@croma.com

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Car Sales Consultant

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Banjara Hills

Experience: 1 year – 3 years

Salary: Best in the industry, huge incentives

Vacancies: 7

Last Date to Apply: May 13

Contact: 9652867807

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Auto Parts Sales Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Pragathi Nagar, JNTUH, Kukatpally

Experience: 6 months – 4 years

Language: Telugu & Hindi

Vacancies: 7

Contact: 9652867807

Annire Consulting (hiring for an iron and steel manufacturing company)

Profile: Telecaller

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Skills: Communication, Relationship Building

Location: Ranigunj

Experience: 2 – 5 years

Salary: upto 20k per month ESI PF

Vacancies: 20

For further information or query, contact: recruit@annire.in

