DEET: In search of job? Hiring executives, associates

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
Randstad
Profile: Relationship Executive
Workplace: Railway Stations, Petrol Pumps, Stores & Malls
Qualification: Minimum PUC / 12th / ITI / Diploma pass upto Graduates
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13K – 16K in hand Incentives ESI PF
Experience: Both freshers & experienced can apply
Language: Telugu & Hindi
Vacancies: 100
Contact: 8328046751
Randstad
Profile: Team Leader
Qualification: Any Graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 25K – 30K per month Incentives ESIC PF
Experience: Minimum 3 years
Language: English & Hindi
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 8328046751
More Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: CSA – Picker
Qualification: 10th pass
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 1.5 – 2 LPA
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 200
Contact: 7286808111
More Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Delivery Boys
Qualification: 10th passed out
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 1.5 – 2 LPA
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 100
Contact: 7286808111
SPRS Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Tele Banking Executive
Industry: Car Showroom
Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur
Qualification: Any Graduation Degree
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu
Salary: CTC – 190000 LPA to 216000 LPA
Contact: 8317686942 | 8977900955
SPRS Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Showroom Sales Consultant
Industry: Car Showroom
Location: Gachibowli / Kondapur / Begumpet
Qualification: Any Graduation Degree
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu
Salary: CTC – 208000 LPA to 264000 LPA
Contact: 8317686942 | 8977900955
TATA Croma
Profile: Sales Associate
Qualification: Intermediate and Any Graduation Degree
Experience: 0 to 2 years of experience in retail
Vacancies: 30
Age limit: 18 – 30 years
Salary: 11000 – 15000 take home
Location: Hyderabad
Languages: Telugu, English , Hindi
Interview date: 15th June, 2023
Interview Venue: Croma, Khajaguda
Contact: 9381126723 | psuresh.kumar@croma.com
TATA Croma
Profile: Customer service Desk (Help desk)
Qualification: Intermediate and Any Graduation Degree
Experience: Minimum 0 to 2 years of experience in retail
Vacancies: 30
Age limit: 18 – 30 years
Salary: 11000 – 15000 take home
Location: Hyderabad
Languages: Telugu, English , Hindi
Interview date: 15th June, 2023
Interview Venue: Croma, Khajaguda
Contact: 9381126723 | psuresh.kumar@croma.com
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Car Sales Consultant
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Banjara Hills
Experience: 1 year – 3 years
Salary: Best in the industry, huge incentives
Vacancies: 7
Last Date to Apply: May 13
Contact: 9652867807
One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Auto Parts Sales Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Pragathi Nagar, JNTUH, Kukatpally
Experience: 6 months – 4 years
Language: Telugu & Hindi
Vacancies: 7
Contact: 9652867807
Annire Consulting (hiring for an iron and steel manufacturing company)
Profile: Telecaller
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Skills: Communication, Relationship Building
Location: Ranigunj
Experience: 2 – 5 years
Salary: upto 20k per month ESI PF
Vacancies: 20
For further information or query, contact: recruit@annire.in
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com