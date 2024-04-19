KTR lashes out at Congress for betraying youth, appeals to youngsters to teach a lesson

Laying threadbare on how the Congress ditched the youth, he reminded that the Congress had issued newspaper advertisements about their job calendar and made false promises to issue job notifications from February 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 11:30 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress government on Friday for betraying the youth after promising job calendar from February 1 and appealed to the youngsters to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Laying threadbare on how the Congress ditched the youth, he reminded that the Congress had issued newspaper advertisements about their job calendar and made false promises to issue job notifications from February 1. This apart, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also promised to extend unemployment allowance of Rs.4,000 after Congress comes to power, he said.

“After assuming power, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka backtracked, denying any such promise was made. In reality, the Congress government is claiming credit for 30,000 jobs filled during the BRS regime, merely by generating appointment letters,” KT Rama Rao said on X.

Further, the Congress had promised to conduct all competitive exams free of cost. But a shameful ‘U’ turn, the State government hiked the TET exam free from Rs.400 to Rs.2000 (for two papers), he said.

“Congress leaders like Balmoori Venkat were responsible for filing court cases and cancellation of many exams. While leaders like Balmoori Venkat got rewarded with an MLC post, government job aspirants are left in the lurch. The true colours of the Congress are out for all to see,” Rama Rao slammed.

“Betrayal thy name is Congress! The Congress party came to power in Telangana by selling false dreams to all sections of the populace, especially the youth. In just over 120 days of ruling, the Congress government betrayed everyone, including the unemployed. It’s time for the unemployed youth to teach Congress a lesson for ditching them,” Rama Rao added.