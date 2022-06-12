Degree student commits suicide in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:23 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Nalgonda: A degree student committed suicide by falling under a running train near Rayanigudem of Thipparthy mandal in the district.

The victim was Vinod, a first year student of Nagarjuna Degree College of Nalgonda and native of Mattampally. He was pursuing his course in the college by staying in a tribal welfare residential hostel.

The locals found his body on the railway track at Rayanigudem on Sunday morning. The reason for the extreme step of the student yet to come to know.

Railway police shifted the body of the student to Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for autopsy.