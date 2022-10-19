Degree student jumps to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A degree student died by suicide by jumping from a highrise building at Miyapur on Tuesday night.

A student of Nizam college in the city, she stayed at Miyapur along with her parents. However, since last six months she was staying at the house of her grandparents at an apartment in Mathrusrinagar Miyapur.

On Tuesday after returning from college in afternoon she reportedly appeared depressed.

In the night the woman went on to the 20 floor of the building and jumped from there. She died on the spot, Miyapur police said.

In a note purportedly written by her in a personal diary she wrote that she was not willing to live and was upset with her life.

The police seized the diary and her mobile phone. A case is booked and police investigating.