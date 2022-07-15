No money for booze, man jumps to death from fourth floor of hospital in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: A person died after falling from the Gandhi Hospital building on Friday. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

The man, L Dharam Singh (40), from Amrabad in Nagarkurnool district, who was allegedly addicted to alcohol, was reportedly acting weird for the last few days. Police said that anxious over his behaviour and doubting whether it was a sign of mental illness, relatives had brought Singh to the hospital for treatment a few days ago.

Since then, he was demanding money for booze from his wife and family members. When they refused, he picked up a quarrel. In the early hours of Friday, he went to the fourth floor, and allegedly jumped through a window around 3am. He died on the spot, said the Chilkalguda police, who have registered a case and are investigating.