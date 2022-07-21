| Iiitm Gwalior Student Leaves Suicide Note On Youtube Jumps To Death In Hyderabad

IIITM Gwalior student leaves suicide note on YouTube, jumps to death in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:19 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An IIITM Gwalior student died by suicide by jumping from a building at Saidabad on Thursday morning.

The youngster, C Dheena, who was pursuing a course from IIITM Gwalior, was a resident of Adarsh Heights near Biji Reddy Saidabad.

On Thursday morning, Dheena went to the terrace and jumped from the building.

According to the police, he left a suicide note on his Youtube Channel “SELFLO’ saying he was upset with life and also because his parents had failed to guide him.

The police have booked a case and shifted the body to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .