Delay in formation of GHMC council, TS BJP approaches Guv

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leaders from Telangana State urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday to use her good offices to direct the State government to form the GHMC council as the election process had been completed.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, a delegation of BJP leaders led by State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar complained against the State Election Commission for being biased during the GHMC elections. The delegation said the delay in forming the GHMC council was nothing but ignoring people’s verdict in the recently GHMC elections.

As per the Constitution, a Gazette notification should be issued and swearing in of Mayor and corporators should be taken up, he said.

