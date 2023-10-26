Delhi HC upholds adult couple’s right to marry as per choice, grants police protection

Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has affirmed the right of a couple to marry a person of their choice, even against the wishes of their parents.

The couple had sought protection after getting married in defiance of their families’ wishes and the court directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to the couple.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that when both parties are adults, their right to marry the person of their choice is protected under the Constitution, and even family members cannot object to such relationships. The court further stated that the state has a constitutional obligation to safeguard the rights and safety of its citizens.

The couple informed the court that a previous bench had quashed a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the woman against the man, acknowledging that it had been filed under pressure from her family and based on false and frivolous grounds.

The court, taking into account the constitutional rights of the couple, granted them protection and instructed the Delhi Police to ensure their safety, particularly from any potential harm posed by the woman’s parents or family members.

