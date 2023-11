Delhi News: Refreshing Rain Relieves Citizens From Severe Pollution | Delhi Air Pollution

Citizens of the NCR woke up to a pleasant morning today, and many took to their social media handles to post pictures and videos of the refreshing weather.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Providing much-needed relief from the hazardous air quality, Delhi NCR experienced light rain last night.

