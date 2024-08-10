Denied crop loan waiver, youngster climbs cell phone tower in Khammam

The youth Narapogu Nagakrishna’s family owns 1.20 acres of land at the village and a crop loan of Rs 88,000 was taken by the family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:19 PM

A youth climbed a cell phone tower to protest as crop loan waiver was not extended to his family in Wyra mandal in Khammam district.

Khammam: A youngster climbed a cell phone tower in protest after the crop loan waiver announced by the Congress government was denied to his family.

The incident took place at KG Siripuram village of Wyra mandal in the district on Friday. The youth Narapogu Nagakrishna’s family owns 1.20 acres of land at the village and a crop loan of Rs 88,000 was taken by the family.

As Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was visiting Wyra mandal to attend official programmes, he climbed the tower to take his problem to the Minister’s notice. He also complained that the Aasara old age pension was not sanctioned to his 68-year-old father Biksham.

Local Congress leaders who came to know about the youth’s protest reached the spot and convinced him to come down while assuring him that his problem would be solved within 15 days.