‘Deploy traffic police at Budera crossroads’

Published: 8:14 pm

Sangareddy: ZPTC Munipally Meenakshi Sai Kumar has requested the Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy to deploy traffic police at Budera Cross Road on NH-65 to contain the road accidents.

The ZPTC has met the top cop and presented a representation to him in this regard on Tuesday. Since the traffic flow has been increasing on this busy NH-65, Meenakshi said that the deployment of the traffic police will save the lives of the people. The SP has assured to have a look into her request by inspecting the said place.

