Depressed woman ends life at Amberpet

The victim, Swapna was depressed over the death of her cousin Soni who died due to ill-health six months ago, while her uncle also died a few months ago

Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old woman hanged herself to death at her house in Amberpet on Thursday night.

M Swapna (20) of Premnagar was living at the house of her uncle for last several years after the death of her father. The woman was close to her cousin Soni who died due to ill-health six months ago, while her uncle also died a few months ago due to ill health.

“Since the death of both her relatives, Swapna slipped into depression and hanged herself to death at the house on Thursday evening,” said the Amberpet police. A case is registered by the police and investigation taken up.

