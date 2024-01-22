Deputy CM Bhatti Bhatti Vikramarka wants higher excise revenue without hiking liquor prices

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the need to evolve a system and frame policy guidelines for establishing elite bars and shops, which would follow a uniform and justifiable pattern

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:30 PM

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu during pre-budget meetings with officials of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology at Secretariat on Monday.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said there was a need to identify potential sources to augment excise revenue without increasing the prices of liquor.

The Deputy Chief Minister, during pre-budget meetings with officials of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology at Secretariat on Monday, emphasised the need to evolve a system and frame policy guidelines for establishing elite bars and shops, which would follow a uniform and justifiable pattern.

Stating that the State has the highest potential to develop temple tourism and eco tourism, Bhatti said a coordinated effort by the departments of Endowment, Tourism and TSRTC was needed to develop temple tourism in the State. Similarly, many forests in the state could be utilised for eco tourism, he suggested.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated that the government alone cannot take up all tourism projects and as such there was a need to formulate guidelines to enable the private players to invest in tourism infrastructure projects.