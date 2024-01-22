Harish Rao demands Congress to implement 13 promises in 20 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: Less than 20 days are left for the Congress government to implement 13 of its 15 promises under the Six Guarantees as the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls is expected any time after the union Budget presentation next month, former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said here on Monday.

He called on the party cadre to pressurise the State government to fulfill its promise to implement all six guarantees within 100 days after getting elected to power in the Assembly elections.

Participating in the preparatory meetings of Nalgonda constituency for Lok Sabha elections at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Harish Rao said the BRS cadre must unite to question the cheap politics of the Congress and the BJP. He said both the parties colluded with each other to target the BRS. The BRS was defeated in the Assembly polls due to the misinformation campaign and false propaganda of the Congress and the BJP.

The former Minister stated that the party members gave valuable suggestions which were noted and appropriate action would be taken after taking up these suggestions with party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“There have been demands to initiate action against those who betrayed the party during recent elections. Others suggested for institutional strengthening of the party. All such suggestions will be considered,” he said, adding that the party leaders should set aside their differences and ensure victory for the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections. He assured that every effort would be made to rectify the past mistakes.

Speaking to mediapersons later, former Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the Congress leaders are stooping to new lows to criticise the BRS. “Their actions speak volumes of their indiscipline and lack of proper knowledge on different issues. People are closely observing them and are ready to teach them a fitting lesson,” he said.

Former Speaker S Madhusudhanachari, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and others also spoke.