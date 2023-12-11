Designers redo UN’s logo depicting countries being wiped out completely; Find out why

The designers have made the logo imagining how the world would look in the year 2100, based on UN's predictions that temperatures will rise by 2.9 degrees then.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:39 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

A group of designers, based on the United Nations (UN) projections of sea level rise by 2100 have redesigned the organisation’s logo. In this new logo, the designers have reshaped or retracted coastlines of countries and continents while some Island nations have been deleted from logo which was used by the UN since 1946.

The designers have made the logo imagining how the world would look in the year 2100, based on UN’s predictions that temperatures will rise by 2.9 degrees then.

Norwegian marketing & advertising Media company Publicis Norway’s re-imagined, redesigned logo shows complete disappearance of Maldives -the flattest country in the world, while parts Bay of Bengal’s coastline have been erased.

The erased part of Bay of Bengal’s coastline is home to 20 million people, who could be displaces by 2050 due to the dangerously rising sea levels.

The Bahamas, Alexandria and the Nile Delta in Egypt have been depicted with massive reductions. Meanwhile, Netherlands is shown to be half of what it is now, with sea levels estimated to rise by two meters on the coastline by 2100.

In a reminder to world nations that such scenarios are not just hypothetical, but could be our reality in years to come if not acted up on now, Publicis Norway shared a brochure which explains in details why the UN’s logo needs changes and asked the UN to do the needful.

“Dear @unitednations Your logo has been unchanged for 77 years, but the world has not. Based on your climate change predictions and the consequential impact of sea level rise, we believe it’s time for an update. See more details about the future UN logo @theclimatechangedlogo.,” the company said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Publicis Norway (@publicisnorway)