Despang, Arrowtown, Prime Gardenia shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Despang, Arrowtown, Prime Gardenia and Carnivel Lady worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 48, moved easy. The Akhanda (RB) & Roshanara (Kuldeep Singh) 48, moved together.

800m:

Prime Gardenia (G Naresh) 59, 600/45, good. Garnet (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/45, strode out well. London Bell (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved well.

Icecapade (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Mr Perfect (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/45, not extended. Power Ranger (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/48, handy.

3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (Ishwar Singh) & Burgundy Black (DS Deora) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Sincerely Yours (RB) & Black Onyx (DS Deora) (From 1200/400) 1-3, pair moved freely. Galwan (Surya Prakash) & Forever Bond (RB) 1-3, 600/48, former handy. Dessee (Ishwar Singh) & Black Ivy (DS Deora) 1-4, 600/47, pair moved freely. Cape Town (DS Deora) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion N’ Flames) (Ishwar Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Arrowtown (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Malaala (P Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Redeem Our Pledge (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Painted Apache (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Sally (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, looks well.

Survivor (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved well. Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Castlerock (Gaddam) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Horse O’ War (Gaddam) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Miss Solitaire (Kuldeep Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Raniji (B Nikhil) & Purple Rock (Gourav Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Lady Danger (DS Deora) & Big Boy (Ishwar Singh) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/44,

former not extended. Carnivel Lady (Trainer) & Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well.