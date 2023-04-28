Despite hurdles, efforts being made to develop Mandamarri: Balka Suman

The government whip Balka Suman said that developmental programmes worth Rs 172.35 crore were being executed in the Mandamarri town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Government Whip Balka Suman addresses cadres of BRS in Mandamarri on Friday

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that despite challenges, efforts were being made to develop the coal belt town Mandamarri on many fronts. He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi conducted in Mandamarri on Friday. He was joined by Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman read out developmental activities taken up in Mandamarri. He said that the coal belt town was included in the Scheduled Area list, hitting its development. For instance, government order numbers 58 and 59 cannot be implemented here. Non-tribals are not allowed to construct houses, while banks don’t provide home loans.

The government whip said that developmental programmes worth Rs 172.35 crore were being executed in the town. Pipelines measuring 70 kilometres were being laid, spending Rs 40 crore. As many as 13,000 households will be able to get drinking water. A total of 560 double-bedroom houses were being constructed costing Rs 29.68 crore. Eight community buildings were being built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.12 crore.

Suman alleged that the union government was trying to privatise four coal blocks affecting the employment opportunities for locals. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would not be able to recruit coal miners on compassionate grounds if the coal blocks were privatised. He said that the State government revived the dependent job scheme scrapped by the Congress-led government.

He said that a palm oil refinery unit was going to be established in Mandamarri town soon, spending Rs 500 crore. He requested cadres of the BRS to thwart conspiracies of Opposition parties. He claimed that the government introduced a slew of schemes for the welfare of coal miners and their children.

MLC Dande Vittal, Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, BRS district in-charge Naradasu Laxman, Libraries corporation chairman R Praveen and many others were present.

