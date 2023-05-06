Destination USA: All about Fulbright Kalam Climate Fellowship

Selected scholars will have opportunities to audit non-degree courses, conduct research in the United States.

Last week, we discussed the grants available for Indian students, scholars and professionals interested in Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships. This week we will focus on Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships.

Launched in 2011 as a partnership between the U.S. and Indian governments, the program aims at building long-term capacity to address climate change-related issues in India and the United States, engaging scientific and technical research scholars from both countries related to climate research and education.

Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship research fields include but are not limited to Energy Studies, Earth Sciences, Geology, Environmental Sciences, Renewable Energy, Smart Cities, Agriculture, Public Policy, Environmental Engineering, and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships are offered to doctoral and postdoctoral candidates and professionals in teaching.

Here is a brief description of the various fellowships in this category:

• Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships for Doctoral Research: The fellowships are designed for Indian scholars registered for a PhD at an Indian institution. The fellowships are for six to nine months in duration.

• Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships for Postdoctoral Research: The fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers who are in the early stages of their research careers in India. It provides opportunities for talented faculty and researchers to strengthen their research capacities. The fellows have access to the finest resources of interest and will help build a long-term collaborative relationship with U.S. faculty and institutions. The fellowships are for a duration of eight to 24 months.

• Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships for Academic and Professional Excellence: The fellowships aim to provide Indian faculty researchers and professionals the opportunity to teach, conduct research, or combine teaching and research at a U.S. institution. The fellowships are for four to nine months in duration.

Grant Benefits of Fulbright Nehru and Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships

The fellowships provide J-1 student exchange visa support, a monthly stipend, an accident and sickness program for exchanges per U.S. government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, applicable allowances, and modes affiliation fees, if any.

Selected scholars will have opportunities to audit non-degree courses, conduct research and gain practical work experience in suitable settings in the United States. There are no allowances for dependents.

USIEF is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the 2024-25 academic year. Selection committees comprising American and Indian subject-matter experts and Fulbright alums award these fellowships to students, academics, teachers, policymakers, administrators, and professionals in various disciplines across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and STEM fields.

For more details, visit www.usief.org.in. Applicants can send any queries to ip@usief.org.in or contact one of the USIEF offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Mumbai.



