Destination USA: Application deadline for Bachelors, Masters in US

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Q. What are the deadlines for applications for Masters at the US universities?

– Ravi Teja

A. Each institution sets its own deadline and is usually firm about not accepting applications after that time, particularly if the institution is very popular. There are two common application cycles for the United States: Fall semester starting August/September and Spring semester starting January/February. For Fall semester, deadlines for applications are generally between October and March and for Spring semester, between July and September. If, however, a college indicates that it operates “rolling admissions,” late applicants may still have a fair chance of acceptance.

Nonetheless, it is a good idea to submit your application as early as possible. It is your responsibility to ensure that all your documents, application forms, references and official score reports reach the universities safely and on time.

Q. When does admission for Bachelor’s programmes take place in the United States and what are the application deadlines? – Rajeshwari

A. Academic intake and application deadlines for undergraduate (Bachelor’s) programmes in the United States vary by university. Fall and Spring semesters are the two major academic intake periods.

Fall semester begins from mid-August to September, at the beginning of the academic year, while the Spring semester starts in January, in the middle of the academic year. A few universities only offer Fall semester intake while others offer both Fall and Spring semester intake. It is important that students check the university website for admission periods and respective application deadlines before working on their applications.

Bachelor’s programme admissions in US universities have different application deadlines: regular decision, early decision, early action, and rolling admission. As with graduate programmes, students should reach out to individual institutions to learn of any changes in schedule related to Covid-19. For example, many universities are only offering virtual, rather than in-person, campus tours at the moment.

Q. How long a student can stay in the US after completing the course and OPT?

– Sudheer Rao

A. According to the US Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs, foreign students in the United States with F visas must depart the United States within 60 days after the programme end date listed on their Form I-20, including any authorised practical training. Foreign students may request an extension through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website. Failure to depart the United States on time will result in a student becoming out of status and potentially leaves the student in breach of US immigration law. Under US law, visas for individuals who are out of status are automatically voided. Any multiple-entry visa that was voided because a student is out of status, will not be valid for future entry into the United States. Failure to depart the United States on time may also result in ineligibility for visas in the future. For more information, please visit the following websites:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html

https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/maintaining-status

Q. Do US universities accept three-year Bachelor’s degrees for Master’s programme admissions?

– Khaja Mohiuddin

A. US universities generally require students (international or domestic students) to have completed four years of undergraduate education (Bachelor’s degree) to be considered eligible for admission to a graduate (Master’s degree) programme. Some universities clearly state that they do not accept three-year Bachelor’s degree. Other universities may consider three-year degrees if a student’s credentials are evaluated by an evaluation service specified by the university. You will then need to send your transcripts to the required credential evaluation organisations and provide a course-by-course evaluation. The evaluation agency will then send their evaluation report to the university for the university’s consideration of admission.

US universities are generally open and approachable to discuss specific requests, so we suggest students take the time to connect with an admissions officer with questions like this one.

As you are currently pursuing a three-year Bachelor’s degree programme, we recommend that you shortlist a few universities and reference their graduate admissions page to see if they accept three-year undergraduate degrees. If yes, then you can proceed with their other application requirements. We also recommend that you reach out to the admissions offices of these universities to confirm that they still accept three-year degrees.

You may also refer to the following link for more information.

http://www.wesstudentadvisor.org/2014/04/how-us-universities-evaluate-indian-degrees.html#sthash.hfNOPfLv.dpuf

Q. I am applying for Master’s degrees in US. How should I check whether the programme and university is accredited?

— Hasini Reddy

A. Accreditation is a process that validates the integrity of an educational institution. For the student, it is an indication that the institution or programme meets certain standards of excellence. If the institute you attend is not accredited, your degree may not be recognised by employers, other universities, governments of other countries, or your home country’s department of education.

You may find out if a course or university is accredited by visiting the database of accredited programs and institutions published by the U.S. Department of Education at https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home or Department of Homeland Security at https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search.You should evaluate all aspects of a school’s offerings, including its accreditation, before making a decision to enroll.