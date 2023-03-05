| Destination Usa All You Need To Know About Stem Opt

Destination USA: All you need to know about STEM OPT

This programme is popular among international students who have graduated from a US university with a degree in a STEM field

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 5 March 23

The STEM OPT program is popular among international students who have graduated from a U.S. university with a degree in a STEM field. The STEM OPT program is an extension of the regular OPT program, which allows F-1 students to work in the United States for up to 12 months after graduation.

However, students who qualify for STEM OPT may be eligible for an additional 24 months of work authorization. This extension allows STEM graduates to gain more practical experience in the field, earn a higher salary, build a professional network, and increase their chances of obtaining a work visa (H-1B), which can lead to a more long-term career in the United States.

To be eligible for STEM OPT, a student must have completed a degree in a qualifying STEM field from an accredited institution, be employed by an employer registered with the U.S. government’s E-Verify System and have a job that is directly related to their field of study. The student must also apply to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and receive an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) before beginning work under the STEM OPT program.

India is one of the largest sources of international students who study STEM fields in the United States.

Here are some potential benefits of the STEM OPT program:

Extended work authorization: The program allows graduates on F-1 visas in qualifying STEM fields to work for an additional 24 months beyond the 12-month limit of regular OPT. This extra time will enable students to gain practical experience in their field, develop skills, earn a higher salary, and pursue a long-term career in the United States.

Flexibility in employment: STEM OPT allows students to work for multiple employers if the employer is registered with the E-Verifying system and the engagement is directly related to the student’s field of study. This flexibility allows students to gain diverse work experience and explore different career paths.

Opportunity for career development: Many employers value the skills and expertise that STEM graduates bring to the workplace and see the STEM OPT program as a valuable tool for recruiting and retaining talented workers.

While the STEM OPT offers many benefits, there are also potential challenges and limitations, including the requirement to work for an employer registered in the E-Verifying system, restrictions on the type of work, and the possibility of changes to the policy depending on the government.

A STEM OPT program’s value depends on the individual’s specific circumstances, career goals, and current job market conditions.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad