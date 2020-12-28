‘Dethadi’ fame Harika accepts Green India Challenge

Speaking on the occasion, Harika shared that she had planted saplings earlier too as part of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

By | Published: 4:21 pm

Accepting the challenge given by Bigg Boss 4 winner Abijeet Duddala, Dethadi fame Harika planted saplings at Jubilee Hills Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Harika shared that she had planted saplings earlier too as part of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. “I’m very happy to take part in this challenge for the second time,” she said.

Appreciating the efforts of the TRS MP and his team members, Harika said, “It’s a good initiative started to expand the green cover and reduce environmental pollution to a large extent.” She thanked the Santosh Kumar for his efforts and hoped that this challenge will be taken forward. Harika also nominated Noel Sen, Big Boss 2 fame Deepti Sunaina to take up the Green India Challenge.

