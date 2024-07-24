Dev Gill’s ‘Aho! Vikramarka’ releasing on August 30

The makers have officially announced this with a release poster. In the poster, Dev, portraying a powerful police officer, is depicted delivering a powerful punch to the villain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 09:07 PM

Dev Gill, known for diverse roles and charismatic performances in several South Indian films including the blockbuster ‘Magadheera’, is all set to debut as hero with ‘Aho! Vikramarka’. Presented by his banner Dev Gill Productions, the film is directed by Peta Trikoti. The movie is set to release on August 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

Dev remarked, “With ‘Aho! Vikramarka’, we aim to showcase the courage and dedication of the police force. The film has shaped up wonderfully, and we are thrilled about its pan-India release on August 30. Audiences, who have seen one side of my acting so far, will witness a different aspect on the silver screen.”

Director Peta Trikoti added, “ Aho! Vikramarka highlights the valour of the police. The film has been meticulously planned and executed. The first look and teasers have received an excellent response. Dev will be seen in a new light. We are excited for the film’s nationwide release on August 30.”

The film also stars Shayaji Shinde, Praveen Tarde, Tejaswini Pandit, Chitra Shukla, Prabhakar, Vikram Sharma, and Bitthiri Satthi, among others.

Produced by Aarti Devinder Gill, Mihir Kuljarni, and Ashwini Kumar Misra, the film’s story is by Penmetsa Prasad Verma, while music is composed by Ravi Basrur and Arco Pravo Mukherjee, cinematography by Karam Chawla, and Guru Prasad N and editing is handled by Tammiraju.