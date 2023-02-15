Kajal completes 16 years in Telugu film industry

Several fans and colleagues from the industry took to social media to congratulate the actor today and applauded her achievements across the three film industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: South actor and model Kajal Aggarwal is popularly known for her Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her debut in the year 2004 with ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na’ opposite Vivek Oberoi, and continued to do 50-plus movies in all the three industries over the decade. Aggarwal debuted in Telugu cinema with Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007).

She received several awards for her movies down south, which included two Best Actress awards as well. Her 2009 Telugu release ‘Magadheera’ proved to be the turning point in her career and still remains among the highest-grossing Telugu films ever. She made a comeback in Bollywood with the 2011 blockbuster ‘Singham’ opposite Ajay Devgn.

Kajal will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie ‘Indian 2’.

Simar Kaur