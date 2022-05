Devansh, Raghavendra bag top honours in GHMC sports quiz

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: R Devansh Surya and R Raghavendra Surya (Boxing Nehru Nagar Play Ground) won the top honours in the sports quiz conducted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Summer Coaching Camp Secunderabad Zone at the Swimming pool Secunderabad on Wednesday. Abhinav and Garvit (Basketball Marredpally PlayGround) emerged as runners-up while Vilok and Rithvik (Cricket Marredpally Play Ground) settled for third place.