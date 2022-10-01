Developers opt for green buildings in Telangana

Published Date - 12:22 AM, Sat - 1 October 22

Works are underway at the integrated State Secretariat complex that has been named after the Father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Green buildings are now near mainstream. What started with the CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre building in Hyderabad, the green building footprint has touched 8.3 billion sq ft with over 8,250 projects adopting green principles. In Telangana, there are 543 registered green building projects. These span 356 million sq ft.

“People are focusing on having healthy living spaces. The adoption of green principles has a bearing on health. More natural light, efficient air conditioning, lesser emissions- all these contribute to good health,” said C Shekhar Reddy, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Hyderabad Chapter.

The cost of green materials has come down. Also, the choice has widened. The number of professionals who can advise on the options too has touched 6,000 including about 500 in Telangana. Depending on the materials and good practices chosen, the rating is classified as platinum, gold or silver.

“There is hardly any cost difference for green building products versus the conventional building products in luxury and big projects. The price parity is difficult for the affordable housing segment at this point of time,” he said.

Why green buildings? There is growing evidence that green buildings conserve resources and also enhance the health and well-being of occupants. The spotlight is shifting to people and their wellness along with net zero emissions, said Shekar Reddy, who is also Co-Chairman of industry event `Green Building Congress 2022’.

Green buildings result in energy savings of 30-50% and water of 20-30% along with improved health and productivity of 12-16% and lower carbon emissions.

In Telangana

The Secunderabad Railway Station is India’s first IGBC Platinum grade railway station. The Telangana Police Command Control Centre is a green building. The new Secretariat that the State is readying will be a green structure. The diya-shaped Telangana Martyrs Memorial getting ready is also a green structure. As many as 14 Integrated Collectorate complexes too are designed with green principles.

The IGBC urged the construction industry, which accounts for about 22% of the carbon emissions, to adopt green rating systems for their ongoing and upcoming building projects. This will also aid in conserving natural resources. Even existing buildings can go green with retrofits to mitigate the environmental impact. Among others, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, the nodal agency for industrial development, has been proactive with retrofits in the existing industrial parks and clusters.

Green Building Congress

IGBC will organise the 20th edition of the Green Building Congress 2022 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre from October 20-22. The theme for the event is ‘Advancing Net Zero Buildings & Built-Environment’. About 3,000 delegates are expected for the conferences and over 10,000 visitors to the expo.

Architects, builders, developers, engineers, contractors, planners, consultants, green product manufacturers, IT companies, educational institutions and others will be part of the 3-day event, according to IGBC Executive Director KS Venkatagiri and Deputy Executive Director, M Anand.