Development is not inaugurating lifts and distributing Kurkure packets, KTR tells Kishan Reddy

KT Rama Rao rubbished allegations made by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on the development of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao rubbished allegations made by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on the development of Telangana, especially Hyderabad, and said the BJP leader was blind eye to the development that was visible to the people of the State.

Taking a dig at Kishan Reddy stating that development did not mean distribution of Kurkure packets (during lockdown) or inauguration of passenger lifts (at Secunderabad Railway Station), Rama Rao said Kishan Reddy had done nothing for Telangana or for his own constituency. He had no moral right whatsoever to speak about development in the State, he said.

In a statement on Thursday, Rama Rao said though Hyderabad was witnessing development on all sides, BJP leaders including Kishan Reddy were issuing misleading statements.

He demanded the BJP to share information on funds released for developmental works in Hyderabad till date, if it had released any additional funds as was being claimed by BJP leaders.

He reminded that Kishan Reddy could not get any funds for Hyderabad towards disaster relief after October 2020 floods.

“Kishan Reddy is a helpless Minister. Except for distributing Kurkure packets and inaugurating passenger lifts in railway stations, he could not bring any major project or additional funds to Telangana since his election in 2019,” he said, adding that Kishan Reddy could not even question Prime Minister Narendra Modi when projects and funds sanctioned for his constituency were shifted to Gujarat.

Listing out various developmental activities taken up by the State in Hyderabad, he said 47 works worth Rs.5,660.57 crore were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme, of which 32 works were completed.

To prevent inundation of low-lying areas, nalas were being developed under the Strategic Nala Development Programme with Rs.735 crore in GHMC limits and with Rs.985.45 crore in surrounding municipal limits.

He pointed out that with the bridge on the Picket Nala in Secunderabad, the government could prevent flooding of several low-lying areas.

Road development taken up under CRMP from Indira Park to VST main road, Ashoknagar crossroads to RTC crossroads, Ramnagar to Baghlingampally via VST main road and three-lane bi-directional independent flyover in Baghlingampally, with over Rs.423 crore, would be completed by June 2023.

At the same time, the flyover work taken up in Amberpet with Central government funds was still dragging on even after three years, he added.