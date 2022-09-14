KTR pats Kishan Reddy on his “biggest achievement”

Kishan Reddy inaugurated three passenger lifts at the Sitaphalmandi Railway station

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a jibe at union Tourism Minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy by calling the inauguration of three elevators at the Sitaphalmandi Railway station as the ‘biggest achievement’ in his constituency.

On Tuesday, Kishan Reddy inaugurated three passenger lifts at the Sitaphalmandi Railway station. With a capacity to carry 13 persons, the lifts are heavy duty and are equipped with an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) which enables rescuing trapped passengers in case of power failure.

“The 3 elevators inaugurated at Sitaphalmandi Railway station is possibly this BJP MP’s biggest achievement in his constituency. Well done Kishan Anna in bringing such large projects from Govt of India, (sic)” he tweeted on Wednesday, in response to TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy’s post stating that Kishan Reddy chose to inaugurate a ‘Lift’ in railway station when people of Telangana asked for national status for ‘Lift Irrigation project’.

