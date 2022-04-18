Developmental works worth Rs 495.75 crore lined up for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Bahadurpura flyover

Hyderabad: A series of infrastructure developmental works worth Rs.495.75 crore have been lined up in Hyderabad, out of which some will be inaugurated while foundation stones will be laid for others by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Developed at a cost of Rs.108 crore, the six-lane bi-directional flyover at Bahadurpura and the Rs.2.55 crore Mir Alam tank musical fountain will be inaugurated by the Minister on Tuesday, while the foundation stone will be laid to restore Sardar Mahal, Mahbub Chowk and Mir Alam Mandi. The Minister will also lay the foundation stone to construct the Kalapathar Police Station, in addition to revamping the sewerage network near the Mir Alam sewerage plant and Karwan.

The GHMC said in a press release that the Bahadurpura flyover was built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs.108 crore, which included Rs.69 crore construction cost while the remaining amount was spent towards land acquisition and other works. To build the flyover, 45 properties were acquired and power utilities had to be shifted.

The 690-metre flyover will bring much needed relief to commuters moving in different directions via the busy Bahadurpura Junction and to those visiting the Nehru Zoological Park. Meanwhile, the sewerage network at three places in the Hyderabad parliament segment will be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs.297.30 crore.

To preserve the city’s old world charm and heritage, Rs.21.09 crore and Rs.30 crore will be spent to restore Mir Alam Mandi and the 121-year-old Sardar Mahal respectively. Another historic structure that will be restored is the Murgi Chowk, popular as Mahbub Chowk Market and works will be executed here at an estimated cost of Rs.36 crore.

FOR INFO



Name of the work Estimated Amount

Inauguration:

Mir Alam Musical Fountain: Rs 2.55 crore

Bahadurpura six-lane bi-directional flyover: Rs 108 crore

Foundation stone laying:

Mahbub Chowk Market restoration: Rs 36 crore

Mir Alam Mandi restoration: Rs 21.09 crore

Sardar Mahal restoration Rs 30 crore

Revamping sewerage network at three places in the Hyderabad parliament segment: Rs 297.30 crore

