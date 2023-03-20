‘Deveri’ song: Sri Charan Pakala’s melody is breezy and beautiful

'Deveri', the first single from the film 'Ugram', was released yesterday evening by the sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: ‘Deveri’ is the first single from the film ‘Ugram’. Sri Charan Pakala is the music director. ‘Ugram’ is Allari Naresh’s upcoming movie under the direction of Vijay Kanakamedala, who earlier did ‘Naandhi’. ‘Ugram’ features Allari Naresh as an intense cop.

‘Deveri’ was released yesterday evening by the sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda. The song is very breezy and so beautifully composed. It is another gem of a melody from Sri Charan Pakala, who is well known for his romantic melodies in Telugu in recent times.

‘Deveri’ was sung by Anurag Kulkarni, whose vocals are very mesmerizing for this song. Sri Mani penned the lyrics for the song. Besides being a beautiful composition, the song is also attractive in its making.

The visuals look very elegant from the lens of Siddharth J, the Dop for ‘Ugram‘. The locations are beautifully pictured. This gives the song an additional touch of elegance in terms of video.

‘Deveri’ is available on the Junglee Music Telugu YouTube channel. The song is already getting very good attention on different social media platforms.

‘Ugram’ is going to be released on April 14, as per the announcement from the makers. ‘Ugram’ is produced by Shine Screens.