Allari Naresh reveals Ugram movie story

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Allari Naresh, who was well known for his comedy movies for most of his career, changed gears with Naandhi, as we all know. He has now made another film with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala. The film is Ugram and it is going to be released on May 5 in theatres.

The Ugram trailer was recently released, and it was totally intense. It is very exciting for the Telugu audience to see Allari Naresh in the serious cop role in Ugram. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Ugram. Meanwhile, another interesting update comes from Naresh himself.

Allari Naresh in his recent interview with a popular journalist during the promotions for Ugram revealed that he will not be seen in a dual look in Ugram. The film’s story actually takes place in three different phases of the life of the lead character. One is SI and the other is CI. The third look has not been revealed in any of the promotional material where Naresh will be seen as an obese guy who is on a rare medication.

Allari Naresh also revealed that Ugram is an investigative thriller packed with action drama. He also added that the film’s narrative will jump to and fro in the screenplay. The Ugram screenplay will be very racy as stated by Allari Naresh in the interview.

Ugram is produced by Shine Screens. Mirnaa Menon is the female lead in the film. Sricharan Pakala is the music director.

– Kiran