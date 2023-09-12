Good response to Telangana Sahitya Academy’s Mana Ooru-Mana Charitra intiative

12 September 23

Khammam: Telangana Sahitya Akademi chairman Juluru Gauri Shankar said the history of 2,000 villages across Telangana has been recorded as part of the Akademi’s “Mana Ooru – Mana Charitra” initiative.

The Akademi’s initiative received tremendous response from across the State as the history of 2,000 villages was written by collective efforts of degree college principals, teachers and students. It helped the students to know about their village and to bring out the creative energy in them, he said.

At a programme here on Tuesday the books on the history of 568 villages written by the students of SR&BGNR College in Khammam was handed over to Gauri Shankar and district Collector VP Gautham by the college principal Dr. Muhammad Zakirullah and the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Gauri Shankar said in many villages, students and teachers went to the field level in partnership with the Akademi to learn about their villages. It was revealed that every village in Telangana has a glorious history.

The traditions and festivals at temples, mosques, churches, local deities, fairs that were going on for generations in every village and the environmental beauty of their villages were captured in the books. The situation before Telangana’s formation and development in the last 10 years was also narrated.

Similarly the students explained how they and their friends from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other religions and castes have been living together in the village for generations. Students scripted the history of great personalities in their villages, Gauri Shankar said.

Collector Gautham said that the real history was the life of the people. Village would always remember those who wrote the history of that village. The history written by the students would become a gazette for future generations.