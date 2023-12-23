Devotees flock to Tirumala for Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 AM, Sat - 23 December 23

Tirupati: Tirumala came alive today as throngs of devotees converged to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi.

In Tirumala, the holy town pulsated with excitement as pilgrims queued up for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. Chanting “Govinda” in unison, devotees filled all compartments to capacity as the doors opened at 1:45 am, eager to catch a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara in all his divine splendor.

Meanwhile, across Telangana, a similar fervor echoed within Vaishnava temples. Devotional fervor reached a peak at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri, where Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities were celebrated with grand processions and traditional rituals.

Other revered temples, including the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple in Badhrachalam, and Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Velmulawada, also witnessed jubilant crowds seeking blessings through the auspicious “Uttara Dwara Darshan,” a symbolic passage to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu.