DGCA proposes barring pilots, crew from using perfume

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has come up with the draft because perfumes generally have a high alcohol content and can affect the breathalyzer test.

By ANI Updated On - 05:29 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: India’s civil aviation regulator has proposed a draft that may mandate pilots and crew members to refrain from using perfumes during the breathalyzer test.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come up with the draft because perfumes generally have a high alcohol content and can affect the breathalyzer test.

According to the latest draft seen by ANI, No crew member shall consume any medicine/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any product containing alcohol which may result in a positive breathalyzer test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking a flying assignment.

DGCA chief said, This is only a draft CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) put in the public domain for stakeholder comments. Airlines in India including the regulator DGCA are very strict about breath analyzer tests before any operation, which is why such tests are always under camera surveillance.