Dharani brought more transparency: Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:22 am

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Dharani will put a permanent end to all the issues pertaining to the land disputes across Telangana and has brought more transparency to the system.

Saying that land disputes were causing disturbances between the people in villages since there was no proper mechanism in place to resolve the land disputes, Rao has hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for coming up with such a wonderful idea. He has further said that Chandrashekar Rao is the first Chief Minister in India to come up with such an idea.

During a review meeting with the officials of Medak district on Wednesday, Rao has said that Dharani has brought in transparency. Collector Siddipet P Venkatrami Reddy, MLA Medak M Padmadevendar Reddy and others were present.

