| Dharani Comes As A Boon To Farmers Of Bethupalli Village In Khammam

Dharani comes as a boon to farmers of Bethupalli village in Khammam

Land problems and revenue issues that were pending for years in the district have been resolved through Dharani

By James Edwin Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Farmers of Bethupalli village in Sathupalli mandal in the district are a happy lot as land issues pending for years are resolved using Dharani grievance modules.

Khammam: Land problems and revenue issues that were pending for years in the district have been resolved through Dharani grievance modules offering much relief to farmers.

The case of Bethupalli village of Sathupalli mandal in Khammam district is worth a study. Thanks to the special efforts made by district Collector VP Gautham, as many as 2119 farmers of the village have benefited from Dharani.

During land records updation programme (LRUP), the survey number 133 of Bethupalli of Sathupalli mandal was put under the Prohibitory Order Book (POB) restricting all land-related transactions.

The district administration took up a suo moto exercise for exclusion of eligible farmer’s sub-division numbers pertaining to the survey number.

As a result a total of 1226 farmers with an extent of 3089.01 acres of land have been excluded from POB. In a similar exercise, under survey number 878-938 of the same village, an extent of 1107.13 acres of land was excluded from POB benefitting as many as 768 farmers, who not even made any application to get their grievance resolved, informed Sathupalli tahsildar T Srinivas.

Likewise, under TM-33 module, under which request for modification of pattadar name, extent, nature of land, missing survey number can be made, digital pattadar passbooks (e-PPBs) have been issued to 87 farmers to an extent of 354.11 acres of land, whose subdivision numbers were not entered during LRUP under survey number 133 of Bethupalli village.

Under survey number 878-938 of the same village, ePPBs have been issued to 25 farmers to an extent of 42 acres of land through the same missing survey number module.

The farmers in both the above survey numbers are happy as they can now avail benefits like Rythu Bandhu, crop loans and carry out sale transactions, Srinivas said.

The district administration has also taken up suo moto exercise in Jamalapuram and Thallapenta of Yerrupalem mandal, Mandalapadu and Lankapalli villages of Penuballi mandals to resolve bulk village-wise issues and issued PPBs to 353 farmers to an extent of 638 acres of land.

Using Dharani grievance modules, the district administration has so far resolved as many as 20,251 old revenue and land issues. Since the introduction of Dharani portal a total of 48,530 registrations have been done in the district.