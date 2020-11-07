Dharani portal: A big relief for small farmers

Erranagi Krishna, a resident of Narsimhulapeta said that he had purchased 20 guntas of land several years ago and made rounds to the registration office, but in vain and now he registered without paying bribe

Mahabubabad: “I faced a lot of problems to get my land registered. Though I visited the Sub-Registrar office, I could not register the land as I was unable to pay bribes demanded by the office. But now, I registered the land without paying a single rupee as bribe,” said Erranagi Krishna, a resident of Narsimhulapeta in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he said that he had purchased 20 guntas of land under survey number 131 at the village several years ago and made rounds to the registration office, but in vain. “The document writers at the registration office play a ‘key role’ in registration as work as the middlemen to collect bribes for the staff of the registration office. Besides paying Rs 4,000 per document, we need to pay the bribe sought by the staff. Otherwise, they do not register the land,” he added.

“But with the Dharani system, I could register the land in my name within 30 minutes at the local Tahsildar office saving money and time,” he said and added that the small farmers like him would remain indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing transparency in the system.

