Dharani portal prompts many to go for gift deeds

Sanda Kalamma, wife of Yellaiah and resident of Kesamudram in the district, got two acres of land registered on her name from a total of four acres that is in her husband’s name.

Mahabubabad: The launch of Dharani portal seems to have helped families go for division of properties in individual names, what with the registration and mutation process turning out to be an easy and ‘bribe free’ affair under the novel land management initiative of the State government.

For instance, Sanda Kalamma, wife of Yellaiah and resident of Kesamudram in the district, got two acres of land registered on her name from a total of four acres that is in her husband’s name. “I have been waiting to have some land in my own name for a long time now. But we could not get it done as many people said that registration of land is a Herculean task which consumes time and huge money for bribes. But now, I have got the land registered on my name through Dharani at our mandal office without paying a rupee more than the prescribed fee. It was a gift deed registration,” she said, adding that it was a dream come true for her.

Stating that the entire process was completed in just 20 minutes, Kalamma, with a twinkle in her eyes, said: “Thanks to the TRS government introducing this hassle-free and transparent system, I could realise my dream of having some land on my name.”

A senior official said that many people were now approaching the Tahsildar offices after booking slots for registrations, mainly gift deeds. “People have been keen on dividing their properties among the family members for different reasons. One reason is that many people think that having less land would individually help them to get some financial benefits too from the government which may not be completely right,” he added.

