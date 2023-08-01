Dhoni Entertainments’ family entertainer ‘LGM’ to release on August 4

Watch ‘LGM’ (Let’s Get Married), an out-and-out family entertainer releasing on August 4. JPR Films and Tripura Productions banners are jointly releasing ‘LGM’ in Telugu States.

Hyderabad: Not all members of a family are alike with similar mindsets. Everyone has their personality. Due to this, conflicts arise and get resolved. Especially, a boy and a girl who want to get married have a lot of confusion and fears within them.

And when it comes to the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, it becomes even more complicated. Before marrying the boy she loves, a girl wants to go on a trip with her future mother-in-law to get comfortable and know more about her. Even the mother-in-law agrees to that proposal.

Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadhiya are the lead actors in the film. Ivana, who has earned a special place among the Telugu audience with her ‘Love Today’, plays a modern girl who puts conditions to her mother-in-law even before her wedding.

Nadhiya dons the role of a mother who accepts the conditions of her future daughter-in-law out of her love for her son. Harish Kalyan plays a guy who gets sandwiched between his girlfriend and his mother. Popular comedy actor Yogi Babu evokes laughter with his trademark comedy.

Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has ventured into movie production with ‘LGM’, (‘Let’s Get Married’). Sakshi Dhoni and Vikas Hasjahaves produced this film under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd in Ramesh Tamilmani’s direction. The film is releasing in theatres on August 4.