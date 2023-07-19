‘LGM’ a beautiful blend of entertainment and emotions; Telugu trailer out

Hyderabad: The upcoming film ‘LGM’ (‘Let’s Get Married’) brings a fresh and unique concept to the screens. The film revolves around the idea of a to-be-daughter-in-law going on a trip with her future mother-in-law. The duo’s journey, the ensuing differences, the son’s struggles to solve their differences – all these are portrayed in a humorous and emotional manner in the film.

This film marks the debut of former cricketer MS Dhoni in the film industry. The maiden production venture of his Dhoni Entertainment banner, ‘LGM’ is being made in Tamil and the dubbed version will also be released in Telugu. Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya, and Yogi Babu are playing lead roles. Billed to be a fun-filled family entertainer, ‘LGM’ is directed by Ramesh Tamilmani while Sakshi Dhoni and Vikas Hasija bankrolled it.

Thanks to its new and different concept, the film surely grabs attention with its trailer itself. Hero Harish Kalyan, heroine Ivana and Nadiya who played the hero’s mother impressed in main roles. Yogi Babu is at his usual best and is about to provide laughs with his mark comedy in ‘LGM’. The Telugu trailer of the movie, which will hit the screens soon, is unveiled by the makers.

On the occasion, director Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Telugu audiences will always encourage different concept-based films. It has been proved with many films. In ‘LGM’, we showed how a family should be, how we can understand situations and adjust accordingly in a humorous manner yet with an emotional touch. I want to express my thanks to Dhoni sir and to Sakshi madam for this opportunity.”

Sharing his happiness, Dhoni said, “I have watched the film. It’s a very clean and entertaining movie which can be watched by the entire family. The actors and technicians worked very well. Director Ramesh Tamilmani breathed life into my wife Sakshi’s idea. I believe in destiny. My test career started in Chennai. My highest score is from Chennai. I share a very good bond with Chennai. People from here always display great love and affection. So, I wanted to make my foray into filmdom with a Tamil film.”

“We can see a lot of people facing issues showcased in ‘LGM’. We thought why can’t we make a film around these issues? Then we talked to director Ramesh and initiated the project. Dhoni is the reason behind making our first production in Tamil. We made this film here as we share a special bond with this city,” shared Sakshi.