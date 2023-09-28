Dia Mirza invests in parenting community, babycare brand BabyChakra

Parenting community and babycare D2C brand BabyChakra has announced a new investment by actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza.

By PTI Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

The company did not divulge the financial details of the investment.

BabyChakra is part of content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group.

Dia Mirza’s decision to invest in BabyChakra is backed by her deep belief that Indian mothers and children deserve nothing less than the finest, non-toxic, and superior care, according to a release.

Dia will guide BabyChakra in incorporating sustainable and clean care principles into their product ranges.

“Working in collaboration with Dia, BabyChakra will create products specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of mothers,” the release said.

These products will be made using natural, dermatologically tested, toxin-free, and allergen-free ingredients while adhering to the highest global safety standards, it added.