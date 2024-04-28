Telangana police seize Rs 104 crores worth cash, liquor, precious metals, narcotics

The State police in coordination with the election authorities had formed 477 flying squads and set up 89 State Internal Border checkposts, besides mobile parties of local police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana police during its enforcement drive to implement the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections, has seized Rs. 104 crores worth cash, liquor, precious metals, narcotics etc.

Since April 18, the teams seized Rs.63.41 crore cash, liquor seized worth Rs. 5.38 crores and precious metals worth Rs. 21.34 crore.

The police also seized drugs including MDMA, Hash oil, ecstasy pill, charas, ganja etc. The police also seized explosives including gelatin sticks, detonators, battery, switch boards etc.

The police urged the citizens to adhere to the model code of conduct issued by the election authorities for smooth conduct of elections.