Telangana: No sync, absence of coordination in Congress exposed

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were holding talks with Left parties and seeking their support in the Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Lack of coordination over multiple issues among the Congress leaders in the State is tumbling out in the open with many of the leaders working oblivious to the party affairs and high command’s instructions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were holding talks with Left parties and seeking their support in the Lok Sabha elections. To this effect, the Chief Minister had held a meeting with CPM State unit leaders at his residence on Saturday and sought their support in all 17 seats. However, in sharp contrast, Government Advisor Mohd Ali Shabbir said the Congress did not have any alliance with any party in the State.

Inaugurating the Congress Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer’s central election office at Chaderghat last week, Shabbir made it clear that the Congress was not having an alliance with any party, including the AIMIM in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress party is contesting the elections in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Therefore, there is no question of having any alliance or understanding with any party,” he said.

This apart, citing AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal’s instructions, TPCC working president Jagga Reddy was welcoming all leaders who had quit Congress during the Assembly elections, besides those from other parties. He had even said that leaders, who had worked against the Congress party in the Assembly elections, would be welcomed into the party.

However, the ground situation appears to be different. Congress workers in different areas are raising objections over the entry of a few leaders into the party. Miryalguda Municipal chairman T Bhargav formally met AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and had joined the party. However, with the Nalgonda Congress leaders raising objection, Bhargav’s entry into the party has been kept on hold.

TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud issued a statement stating that Miryalguda Municipal chairman T Bhargav’s admission into the party is kept in abeyance. After consulting the Nalgonda district leaders, a decision may be taken, he said in the statement.