BRS says Congress government is ignoring weavers’ plight

He said promises made by the Congress to weavers during the Assembly elections, remain unfulfilled and blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the crisis in textile industry.

By varun keval Published Date - 28 April 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC L Ramana lambasted the Congress government for its failure to address the revival of weavers’ suicides in Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Ramana expressed his anger over the Congress’ failure to lift GST on the textile industry as promised. He recalled the initiatives taken by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, including Rs 50,000 loans to the weavers families, Rs 2,000 social security pension and also Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to the weavers under Nethanna Bima scheme, in sharp contrast to the inaction of the current Congress government.

The legislator accused Handlooms and Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao of turning a blind eye to the struggles of artisans despite his requests as an MLC, to address the issue.

He criticised the Congress for its neglect of the handicrafts and artisans, accusing Revanth Reddy of disregarding backward classes. Asserting the need for social justice, Ramana urged weavers to hold the Congress accountable in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and teach them a fitting lesson for its failed promises.