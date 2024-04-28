Congress left people disappointed in four months: Harish Rao

28 April 2024

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the people of Telangana had voted for the Congress expecting more from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government. However, the Congress government left the people disappointed within just four months of being in power.

anth Reddy had stopped many schemes that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched. He said the voters could vote for the Congress if they had increased pension, Rs.2,500 under Maha Lakshmi and had kept the other promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

Rao urged them to vote for BRS if they did not get the benefits promised by the Congress.

Harish Rao also asked voters to question Congress leaders coming to their villages for campaigning as to why they were not implementing their promises. Reiterating that he was ready to resign his MLA post if the Congress kept its promises by August 15, he said Revanth Reddy had failed to accept his challenge.

Stating that the BJP had done nothing for the State though the party was ruling the country for the last 10 years, he said voters in Dubbak had defeated BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao as he failed to keep his promises.

The BRS would remain the sole voice for Telangana at the national level and in the State assembly, he said while addressing meetings in Veldurthi, Shivvampet. BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, former MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and others were present.