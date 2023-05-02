Dia Mirza stuns in a vintage white and gold sari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Dia Mirza

Hyderabad: Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram to give us a better look at her elegant attire for a recent award show, as she chose to stay true to her desi roots and opted for an elegant white and gold sari. Dia Mirza has been seen donning the quintessential Indian garment often in the recent past, embodying its grace and elegance to perfection.

The reel shows the actor looking her radiant best, to the tune of Asha Bhosle’s ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’. Her sari was paired with a striking emerald and pearl necklace, adding regal sophistication to her overall look. The contrast between the sari’s white and golden hues and the necklace’s vibrant green was truly eye-catching, making her stand out even among the sea of designer gowns and tuxedos.

Her stunning red-carpet appearance reflected her personal style and served as a reminder of the timeless elegance and grace of the sari.

Check out Dia’s look:

