Did Chandrababu Naidu lose weight in Jail? Not true, say prison officials

The official clarification has exposed the false propaganda the TDP launched on Chandrababu's health, the YSR Congress Party leaders argue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Rajamahendravaram: Contradicting the claims of the Telugu Desam Party leaders that their leader Chandrababu Naidu had lost weight while being in judicial custody had lost significant weight, the prison authorities have claimed that Naidu had in fact gained weight in the jail.

“Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu did not lose any weight in the prison and in fact, he gained weight during his stay there”, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Ravi Kiran.

When Chandrababu arrived in prison 34 days ago, his body weight was 66 kg and now he weighs 67 kg and is hale and healthy. The official clarification has exposed the false propaganda the TDP launched on Chandrababu’s health, the YSR Congress Party leaders argue.