Did you receive ‘Emergency alert: Severe’ notification on Android phone? Don’t panic, here’s what it means

This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergency.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Today, Android users in India experienced an unexpected surprise as their phones blared a loud beeping sound, accompanied by a huge message on the screen. The message read, “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end.”

The first message in English appeared at 11.41 am followed by a message in a regional language and then in Hindi.

Amused people began conversing about the message on social media platforms on Thursday. The Telangana State Police official X ( formerly Twitter) handle wrote, “Everyone will see this message coming to their mobile. No need to panic. During natural calamities, Central Telecommunication has sent a sample message system to be sent in case of any emergency situation in the country.”