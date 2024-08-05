| Brs Slams Congress Govt For Brs Slams Congress Govt For False Cases On Its Social Media Accounts Cases On Its Social Media Accounts

BRS slams Congress govt for false cases on its social media accounts

The BRS said the Congress government was conspiring to shutdown the social media account of party social media convener Manne Krishank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 04:08 PM

Krishank Manne

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday said the Congress government was conspiring to shutdown the social media account of party social media convener Manne Krishank by filing false complaints in violation of directions from the Telangana High Court.

The controversy arose after Krishank posted comments on his X account about the Telangana State Assembly session conducted even after midnight and the participation of BRS leaders, while questioning the absence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Following Krishank’s posts, the Telangana police filed a case against him with allegations of forgery. In response, the BRS Legal Cell approached the High Court on behalf of Krishank.

The court ordered the Telangana Police not to arrest Krishank and to issue a 41A notice as per law.

Amidst these legal proceedings, the Telangana police lodged a complaint against Krishank’s X account with the company. The X’s Law Department informed Krishank via email in this regard.

Taking to X, Krishank questioned Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over the party’s commitment to democracy and constitutional values.

He asked whether the Congress government plans to ensure democracy and free speech by silencing dissent on social media and targeting social media accounts through false cases.