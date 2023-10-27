Differences sorted out in BRS leaders in Sangareddy

Senior BRS leaders in Sangareddy- Patnam Manikyam, IC Mohan, Manoj Reddy and others have announced their support to party candidate Chintha Prabhakar clearing the differences ahead of the coming elections

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

BRS leaders are addressing press conference in Sangareddy on Friday.

Sangareddy: The differences between BRS leaders have been sorted out in Sangareddy constituency as senior leaders Patnam Manikyam, IC Mohan, Manoj Reddy and others have announced their support to BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar, who was nominated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from the constituency for the third consecutive time.

Manikyam, reached Prabhakar’s office on Friday, along with IC Mohan and Manoj Reddy and addressed a press conference extending support to Prabhakar. Manikyam, who aspired for the Sangareddy ticket, had stayed away from the party’s campaign till Friday.

However, a day after BRS leadership appointed him as coordinator of the party election campaign of the constituency, Manikyam visited Prabhakar’s office on Friday.

Along with party constituency in-charges Mamilla Rajendar and Errolla Srinivas, he vowed to work for the BRS in the constituency to make Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time by winning the Sangareddy constituency. The move has boosted the morale of the cadre and leaders. Manikyam said they would chalk out a strategy to carry out the campaign across the constituency.