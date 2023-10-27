Vote for BRS for development, welfare of people: Gongidi Sunitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Government Whip and BRS candidate for Alair assembly constituency Gongidi Sunitha was conducting elections campaign at Bandakothapally on Friday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Government Whip and BRS candidate for Alair assembly constituency Gongidi Sunitha on Friday said development of the State would continue only if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao continued in the post.

Launching her campaign from Bandakothapally village, Sunitha said the State witnessed significant development in the last nine years and all most all the major issues that prevailed in the State were solved. The State government had accorded top priority for welfare of the people and earmarked a major share of funds for the purpose in the budget. She asked the people to recollect conditions that prevailed in the State during the Congress regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

She said the Congress, which was trying to take the credit for formation of Telangana, was the reason for the death of more than 1,000 youth for delaying in according Statehood to Telangana. She asked the people not to believe the promises of the Congress to get votes in the elections. The people of Telangana saw the worst time of their lives during the earlier Congress governments.